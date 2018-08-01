Pryor (foot/ankle) is participating in team drills Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports

Pryor was expected to be ready for the start of training camp when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract in March, but his timeline was pushed back after he had a minor procedure on his foot/ankle in late May or early June. Limited to individual side work for the first five days of training camp, Pryor is taking a big step forward Wednesday afternoon, though it isn't clear if he's ready for contact. Even if he manages to stay healthy, Pryor may have a tough time earning regular-season snaps on a team with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa (neck) at wide receiver.