Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Scores again in win
Pryor (groin) caught five of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.
Pryor gave the Jets the lead late in the first half, catching a seven-yard dart in traffic for his second touchdown in as many weeks. Pryor was looking like he finally getting into rhythm with Sam Darnold, but later reportedly pulled his groin while the Jets' top target, Quincy Enunwa, also left the game with an ankle injury. Updates on the injuries were not available shortly after the game, but both obviously warrant keeping an eye on.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...