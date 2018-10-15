Pryor (groin) caught five of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.

Pryor gave the Jets the lead late in the first half, catching a seven-yard dart in traffic for his second touchdown in as many weeks. Pryor was looking like he finally getting into rhythm with Sam Darnold, but later reportedly pulled his groin while the Jets' top target, Quincy Enunwa, also left the game with an ankle injury. Updates on the injuries were not available shortly after the game, but both obviously warrant keeping an eye on.