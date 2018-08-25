Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Scores in preseason debut
Pryor (ankle) secured both of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants on Friday.
Pryor made his first official reception in a Jets uniform count, hauling in a 12-yard scoring dart from Sam Darnold early in the second quarter to cap off a five-play, 47-yard scoring march. The 29-year-old had been nursing ankle and hip injuries all of training camp, so Friday's participation and success were especially encouraging. Given Pryor's upside and the $2 million he received in guaranteed money upon signing, a roster spot seems likely. However, he'll presumably begin the season no better than fourth on the wideout depth chart behind Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa, keeping his fantasy appeal to a bare minimum unless something drastically changing.
