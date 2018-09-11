Pryor caught all three of his targets for 49 yards in Monday's 48-17, Week 1 win over the Lions.

Pryor saw a fair bit of action with Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) unavailable, playing 24 of a possible 60 snaps. He finished second on the team in receiving yards, behind Quincy Enunwa's 63 but ahead of Robby Anderson's 41. Both of those other guys got into the end zone, though, suggesting Pryor shouldn't be looked at as more than the team's No. 3 wide receiver, even without Kearse.