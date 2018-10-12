Pryor (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

After a limited listing Wednesday and an absence Thursday to deal with a family matter, Pryor practiced in full to wrap up Week 6 prep. While he'll be available to Sam Darnold on Sunday, Pryor hasn't surpassed three targets in four of five games this season, so he's more or less an afterthought in the Jets' 26th-ranked pass attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories