Pryor (ankle) made an appearance without a walking boot at Wednesday's practice, but he did not participate in the session, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.

Pryor continues his rehab from a minor foot procedure he underwent this offseason, but he's expected to return to the mix during training camp. HIs presence without a boot Wednesday furthers that notion, especially with more than a month left before training camp begins.

