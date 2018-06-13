Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Spotted without walking boot
Pryor (ankle) made an appearance without a walking boot at Wednesday's practice, but he did not participate in the session, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.
Pryor continues his rehab from a minor foot procedure he underwent this offseason, but he's expected to return to the mix during training camp. HIs presence without a boot Wednesday furthers that notion, especially with more than a month left before training camp begins.
