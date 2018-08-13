Pryor (ankle/hip) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Pryor relayed Monday that he broke his ankle in May, which further explains his limitations at practice through camp thus far. Moreover, the wideout has had to contend with some hip issues as he gets accustomed to amping up his running. Pryor aims to play at some point in preseason, but for now he'll continue to ease back into things with a controlled snap count at practice.