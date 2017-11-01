Jets' Terrence Brooks: Doubtful for Thursday
Brooks (hamstring) is doubtful to play Thursday against the Bills.
Brooks, coming off a two-tackle performance against Atlanta, didn't practice whatsoever this week. His potential absence would diminish the depth of a secondary that could be without top corner Morris Claiborne (foot).
