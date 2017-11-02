Jets' Terrence Brooks: Inactive Thursday
Brooks (hamstring) has been ruled inactive for Thursday's game against the Bills.
Not all that surprising considering Brooks was doubtful heading into Thursday's contest after not practicing the entire week. As a result, look for Rontez Miles to possibly see expanded snaps at safety behind starters Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.
