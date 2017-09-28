Jets' Terrence Brooks: Makes two interceptions Sunday
Brooks recorded two interceptions and collected two tackles in Sunday's 20-6 victory over the Dolphins.
Brooks had been quiet the first two games of the regular season, but opposing quarterback Jay Cutler's wayward accuracy allowed the defensive back to make his presence felt in Week 3. It's worth keeping in mind that Brooks saw only 31 defensive snaps in the contest, so a workload of that level won't lend itself to much IDP utility if he's not regularly causing turnovers.
