Jets' Terrence Brooks: Re-signs to stay in Big Apple
Brooks re-signed with the Jets on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brooks was brought to New York via trade last season from Philadelphia. With a new two-year deal in place, Brooks figures to function as a depth corner in New York for the foreseeable future.
