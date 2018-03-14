Jets' Terrence Brooks: Re-ups with Jets
Brooks agreed Wednesday with the Jets on a two-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brooks arrived in the Big Apple last August via trade from Philadelphia, finishing his first season with the Jets with 13 tackles in 15 games. With a new two-year deal in place, Brooks will likely reprise his role as a depth cornerback and special-teams contributor during the upcoming campaign.
