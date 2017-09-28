Jets' Terrence Brooks: Tallies two picks
Brooks intercepted opposing quarterback Jay Cutler twice in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
Brooks added one solo tackle to go along with his pair of picks. He had been quiet the first two games of the regular season, recording just two tackles, but the Florida State product got something going Sunday. He will look to stay hot in Week 4's advantageous matchup against Blake Bortles and the Jaguars.
