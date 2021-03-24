Coleman is signing a one-year contract worth up to $2 million with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coleman will rejoin coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, both of whom are familiar with his skill set due to their time together in San Francisco. The 27-year-old is coming off a disastrous 2020 campaign, in which a knee injury forced him to miss eight games and he was limited to just 53 rushing yards on 28 attempts (1.9 yards per carry). Coleman's history of reliability prior to 2020 likely bumps him ahead of Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine on the Jets' depth chart -- he had five straight seasons with at least 4.0 YPC from 2015-19 -- but New York could very well be in the mix to add a starting running back in the early rounds of April's draft.