Coleman's working with the starters to begin camp but is splitting reps with Ty Johnson and Michael Carter, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

It looks like the Jets are headed for a running back by committee approach, but Coleman appears to be the front-runner to head up that committee. Hughes added that Coleman seems to have put last season's injury troubles behind him. Carter has a level of burst that Coleman and Johnson seem to lack, but the rookie's smaller frame will likely limit his opportunities by the goal line. If Coleman can secure most of the goal-line touches in the Jets' backfield, he'll have a nice opportunity to emerge as the team's most valuable fantasy option at running back.