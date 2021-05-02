Coleman is listed among the backups on the Jets running back depth chart put together by Tyler Calvaruso of USA Today.

Coleman has familiarity with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's system, but Calvaruso believes Ty Johnson has the early upper hand in the crowded Jets backfield after his strong finish to the 2020 season. LaFleur likes to take a committee approach in the backfield, so Coleman will likely share the workload with Johnson, as well as rookie fourth-rounder Michael Carter and possibly La'Mical Perine or Josh Adams.