The Jets reinstated Coleman (illness) from the active/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Coleman now is in the clear to resume practicing with the Jets as the team begins its first full week of training camp. The veteran will head into the Jets' Aug. 12 preseason opener versus the Eagles as the No. 3 option on the depth chart, but he'll face competition from the likes of Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine and Zonovan Knight to retain the role heading into Week 1.