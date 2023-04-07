site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Thomas Morstead: Lands in New York
Morstead signed with the Jets on Friday.
Morstead played in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season, averaging 46.4 yards per punt on 61 punts, with 28 landing inside the 20. The veteran punter will be entering his 15th year in the league.
