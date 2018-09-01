Jets' Thomas Rawls: Cut by Jets

The Jets released Rawls on Saturday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Rawls has some name recognition thanks to his productive rookie season with Seattle in 2015, but he was never a good bet to stick around on the 53-man roster in New York, where the recent signing of Charcandrick West essentially sealed Rawls' fate. The 25-year-old will have a tough time finding work this season.

