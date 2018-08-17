Jets' Thomas Rawls: Gets eight carries Thursday

Rawls rushed eight times for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for 10 more in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to Washington.

Rawls had been battling an undisclosed injury, so it was nice to finally see him on the field. The 25-year-old running back averaged just 2.7 yards per carry with Seattle last season, so he's going to have to show a bit more explosiveness if he wants to make the cut in New York. That explosiveness was absent here.