Jets' Thomas Rawls: On roster bubble
Rawls will enter training camp on the roster bubble, NJ.com's Daryl Slater reports.
Now three years removed from his only productive season, Rawls settled for a one-year contract without any guaranteed money. He managed just 3.0 yards per carry on 167 attempts the past two years in Seattle, looking nothing like the player who rumbled for 830 yards on only 147 carries (5.6 YPC) as an undrafted rookie in 2015. Rawls likely will enter training camp fourth or fifth on the depth chart, with no assurance of making the team even if the Jets decide to carry four running backs. Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell figure to get most of the first-team work, with Rawls, Elijah McGuire and rookie sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon splitting snaps with the backup units.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cousins, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Prep pick-by-pick series
Few land in their ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built teams...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...
-
Picking No. 4 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 4 overall spot in a non-PPR league,...