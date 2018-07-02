Jets' Thomas Rawls: On roster bubble

Rawls will enter training camp on the roster bubble, NJ.com's Daryl Slater reports.

Now three years removed from his only productive season, Rawls settled for a one-year contract without any guaranteed money. He managed just 3.0 yards per carry on 167 attempts the past two years in Seattle, looking nothing like the player who rumbled for 830 yards on only 147 carries (5.6 YPC) as an undrafted rookie in 2015. Rawls likely will enter training camp fourth or fifth on the depth chart, with no assurance of making the team even if the Jets decide to carry four running backs. Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell figure to get most of the first-team work, with Rawls, Elijah McGuire and rookie sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon splitting snaps with the backup units.

