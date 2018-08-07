Jets' Thomas Rawls: To miss preseason opener

Rawls (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday and will not play in the Jets' preseason opener Friday against the Falcons, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Rawls entered training camp expected to be on the bubble for a 53-man roster spot and has already added another issue to the laundry list that is his injury history. He last produced in a significant capacity during his 2015 rookie campaign and sits in a precarious position as training camp continues on. Rawls will likely need to return sooner rather than later if he has any hopes of breaking camp with the team.