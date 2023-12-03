Boyle completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards, no touchdowns and one interception prior to being benched in the second half of Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons. He added two yards on one rushing attempt.

Boyle's longest pass of the game came on a 36-yard pass to Xavier Gipson off a flea flicker, which set up a second-quarter field goal. He also led a drive that ended in a field goal in the third, but an egregious interception on New York's final offensive play of the third quarter led to Boyle's benching. Trevor Siemian wasn't any better after taking over in the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) won't be ready to play in Week 14 against the Texans even in the most optimistic scenario, so the Jets will have their choice of underwhelming options under center between Boyle, Siemian and Zach Wilson.