Boyle completed nine of 10 passes for 84 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over Carolina.

Boyle played the entire second half after Zach Wilson threw for 123 yards and one touchdown in the first half. After being picked off on his first drive in the game, Boyle led touchdown drives capped by scores of five and four yards, respectively, to tight ends E.J. Jenkins and Zack Kuntz. Boyle isn't a threat to surpass Aaron Rodgers or Wilson on the depth chart, but after New York released Chris Streveler earlier in the week, there's nobody left to challenge Boyle for the third-string quarterback spot, either.