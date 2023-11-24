Boyle completed 27 of 38 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins. He added two yards on two rushing attempts.

Boyle mustered just 35 passing yards in the first half, which he capped with a Hail Mary attempt that resulted in a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, stunting the momentum the Jets built up from a pick-six of their own less than a minute earlier. He finally led the offense into Miami territory for the first time in the fourth quarter, only to throw a red-zone interception. On the next drive, Boyle threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Prior to bolstering his stats with the game out of hand, Boyle looked even worse than Zach Wilson had prior to Wilson's benching, so perhaps Wilson or Trevor Siemian could get an opportunity to play in Week 13 against the Falcons while Aaron Rodgers remains sidelined by a torn Achilles. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on a Week 13 starting quarterback in his postgame press conference Friday.