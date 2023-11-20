Boyle completed seven of 14 passes for 33 yards and one interception while rushing once for one yard after replacing the benched Zach Wilson in the second half of Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills. Coach Robert Saleh said after the loss that he's undecided on whether Boyle or Wilson will start against the Dolphins on Friday.

The Jets will spend the next few days trying to figure out their Week 12 starter, though Boyle didn't help his case with a putrid performance in relief of the ineffective Wilson, who threw for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception prior to being benched. Neither quarterback appears likely to jump-start the Jets' sputtering offense on Black Friday against Miami, while Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) isn't particularly close to returning.