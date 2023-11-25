Coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Boyle will remain the Jets' starting QB for the team's Dec. 3 contest against the Falcons, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.

In Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins, Boyle (while replacing Zach Wilson as the team's starting signal caller) completed 27 of 38 passes for 179 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In his upcoming start versus Atlanta, Boyle isn't a high-percentage lineup option, but he does offer an alternative for fantasy managers in QB-heavy formats as well those impacted by Week 13 byes.