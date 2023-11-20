The Jets will start Boyle at quarterback during Friday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Boyle replaced Zach Wilson in the second half of Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills, and though he completed just seven of 14 passes for 33 yards and one interception, the veteran journeyman will receive another opportunity to command New York's offense. Wilson, for his part, completed seven of 15 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Boyle started two games for Detroit back in 2021, per Pelissero, and over the past two seasons he's appeared in a game each with the Lions and Bears. In those games, Boyle has thrown for an unimpressive three touchdowns compared to nine interceptions, but this is an offense desperate for any kind of spark. If Boyle again struggles versus Miami's secondary and Jalen Ramsey, who has recorded three interceptions in his last three appearances, it's possible another quarterback change could come quick.