The Jets signed Boyle off their practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' torn left Achilles, Boyle is now in line to back up Zach Wilson under center. The Jets opted to stay in-house for the initial solution at quarterback on a short week, but it still seems likely they will add a veteran at some point. In the meantime, Boyle will operate as the No. 2 option.