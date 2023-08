Boyle completed six of 11 passes for 61 yards in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to the Browns.

Boyle was in the game for New York's only touchdown drive, which was capped by a 10-yard Israel Abanikanda run in the second quarter. He came into the game after Zach Wilson and before Chris Streveler, suggesting Boyle has the upper hand on Streveler for the third-string quarterback job. Given Boyle's career 3:8 TD:INT in the NFL, he isn't a threat to usurp Wilson as Aaron Rodgers' backup.