Luther signed a contract with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Luther will head to New York after a very successful final season with Gardner-Webb where he caught 63 passes for 1166 yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games with the Runnin' Bulldogs. Considering the depth of the Jets' wide receiver room, Luther is most likely set to be a practice squad option if he can impress the team ahead of the 2023 campaign.