Play

Compton (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Compton has started every game at right guard this year, but it appears he suffered a calf injury during Week 15's loss to the Ravens. If he's unable to play Sunday versus the Steelers, either Conor McDermott or Brent Qvale will take over the starting duties.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories