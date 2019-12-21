Play

Compton (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Compton picked up a calf injury over the course of the last week and does not look like he will be able to suit up for Week 16. Conor McDermott is inline to fill in at right guard if Compton cannot play.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends