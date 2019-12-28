Play

The Jets have have officially placed Compton (calf) on injured reserve.

Compton was already ruled out for Week 17 and the Jets have no shot at the playoffs, so this move makes sense. Ben Braden has been signed in a corresponding move to replace him as depth on the offensive line.

