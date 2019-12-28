Play

Compton (calf) will remain sidelined for the Jets' Week 17 game against the Bills, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Compton will miss his second consecutive game to close out the season. With Alex Lewis (ankle) also sidelined, the team will be spread thin on the offensive line.

