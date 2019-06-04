Jets' Tom Compton: Sidelined Tuesday
Compton did not participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what sort of injury Compton is nursing at this time. The guard is expected to play a key role on the Jets' offensive line this season after starting 14 games for Minnesota in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 121-130
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 130-121 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 140-131
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 140-131 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 150-141
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 150-141 in our consensus...