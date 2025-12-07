Adams (groin) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Adams logged a full practice Friday after being unable to participate in both sessions earlier in the week. The full practice was a promising sign for the safety, but the downgrade to doubtful implies the veteran suffered a setback in his recovery. If Adams is unable to suit up, Isaiah Oliver is next in line to start at free safety opposite Malachi Moore. The Jets' secondary has also received an influx of new help for Sunday's contest with the signing of Jordan Clark and the elevation from the practice squad of defensive backs Tre Brown and Nik Needham.