Adams had seven tackles (five solo, one TFL) and an interception in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

With the Eagles needing one first down to end it after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, Adams made the play of the game, picking off Jalen Hurts and running it back 45 yards to Philadelphia's eight-yard line. One play later, the Jets scored the go-ahead touchdown and held on for the win. Adams' strong play in the secondary was even more crucial considering the Jets were playing without starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (concussion) and D.J. Reed (concussion), who will have an extra week to recover with New York on bye in Week 7.