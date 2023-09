The Jets are hoping for Adams (hamstring) to return in Week 5 against the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams started and played 97 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Bills before going down in Week 2 versus Dallas. He was inactive for Week 3 and looks to be headed down a similar path for this Sunday night's game against Kansas City. Jordan Whitehead, Adrian Amos and Ashtyn Davis started at safety last week.