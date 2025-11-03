Adams is expected to start at free safety with Andre Cisco (pectoral) sidelined for the rest of the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams opened the season as a starter alongside Cisco in the Jets' secondary before rookie Malachi Moore replaced him at strong safety in the Week 6 loss to the Broncos. With Cisco set to miss the remainder of the the season, Adams appears positioned to assume a starting role once again. The Illinois product has plenty of experience, having made 30 starts for the Jets over the past three seasons. Expect Adams to take over at free safety in the Week 10 matchup against the Browns.