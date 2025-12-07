Adams (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Adams will be inactive after being downgraded to doubtful Saturday afternoon. The safety didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday during Week 14 prep, but he logged a full session Friday, putting him on track to return to action next week. Isaiah Oliver is expected to start in Adams' place opposite Malachi Moore, but the Jets also signed Jordan Clark this week, plus they elevated Tre Brown and Nik Needham from the practice squad.