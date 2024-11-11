Adams recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old tied Quincy Williams as the Jets' second-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing Jamien Sherwood's 17-stop performance. Adams now ranks in the top three on the Jets' defense in both total tackles (58) and passes defended (5) through their first 10 games this season. Expect the Illinois product to continue starting alongside Ashtyn Davis as part of the Jets' top safety duo in Week 11's matchup against the Colts.