Adams registered 84 tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with six pass defenses (one of which was an interception) over 15 games (11 starts) during the 2024 campaign.

Despite recording 143 fewer defense snaps than in 2023, Adams increased his tackle total by two. He also had one more pass defense than in the previous campaign, though he finished with two fewer interceptions. Adams was somewhat surprisingly taken out of the starting lineup Weeks 11-14, though he returned to the starting unit for New York's final three games after Jalen Mills was placed on IR due to a collarbone injury. Adams will be a restricted free agent upon the start of the offseason, and given his late-season demotion, it's uncertain if he'll be back with the club for another campaign.