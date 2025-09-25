Jets' Tony Adams: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams injured his hip Week 2 against the Bills, which prevented him from playing against the Buccaneers this past Sunday. His ability to practice Thursday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and he'll have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation and avoid an injury tag heading into Monday's road game against Miami.