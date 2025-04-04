Adams signed his restricted free agent tender with the Jets on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Adams will return to the Jets on a one-year contract, which the team offered him in March. He has appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons, starting all but four of those while compiling 166 tackles and 11 passes defensed over that span. Adams can tentatively be penciled in as the starting strong safety heading into 2025, though the Jets could still add competition via the draft or free agency.