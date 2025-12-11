Adams (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams suffered a groin injury Week 13 against Atlanta and missed this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. However, his return to full practice participation Wednesday suggests that he should be able to return to action against Jacksonville this weekend. Isaiah Oliver logged a start at safety in Adams' stead versus Miami, but Oliver will likely return to a rotational role should Adams indeed be able to suit up Sunday.