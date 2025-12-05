Adams (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Adams opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a groin injury he sustained during the Jets' Week 13 win over the Falcons. He was able to practice in full Friday to earn the questionable tag for Week 14, and his status may not be officially known until the Jets announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Isaiah Oliver would be in line to start at safety alongside Malachi Moore if Adams is not cleared to play.