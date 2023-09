Adams (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Adams suffered the injury in the team's Week 2 loss to the Cowboys and hasn't been able to take the field since. The Illinois product will likely need to get in at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday at the latest if he's going to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs. If he remains out, Adrian Amos should draw the start once again at free safety.