Adams notched five tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one interception during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Adams now has 72 tackles (49 solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions across 13 appearances this season, career-high marks across the board. Given that he only has one game with less than four tackles this season, Edwards has showcased a floor that makes him worth fantasy consideration in deeper IDP formats heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Browns.