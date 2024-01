Adams finished the 2023 season with 82 tackles (54 solo) and seven passes defensed, including three interceptions.

After posting just 17 tackles in his rookie season, Adams played a much larger role in his second NFL campaign. The 24-year-old safety started in all 15 of his appearances and finished strong, with two of Adams' interceptions coming in his last three games. He'll be back with the Jets in 2024, though the team could bring in competition for the starting free safety role.